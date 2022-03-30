Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for NexTech AR Solutions Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NexTech AR Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on NexTech AR Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NEXCF stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. NexTech AR Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTech AR Solutions had a negative return on equity of 128.85% and a negative net margin of 125.62%.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

