Farmers National Banc Corp. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.24 million during the quarter. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 33.35%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

FMNB stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $594.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.93. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,243,000 after acquiring an additional 285,652 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 110,986 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 188,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 52,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

About Farmers National Banc (Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.