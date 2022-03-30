RWE Aktiengesellschaft Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

RWEOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($52.75) to €46.50 ($51.10) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($42.09) to €42.50 ($46.70) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($42.86) to €39.10 ($42.97) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

Shares of RWEOY opened at $42.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $46.51.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

