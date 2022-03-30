Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASTC opened at $0.71 on Friday. Astrotech has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 994.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Astrotech by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 86,517 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astrotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Astrotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Astrotech by 878.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

About Astrotech (Get Rating)

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.