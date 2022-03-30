Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
NASDAQ ASTC opened at $0.71 on Friday. Astrotech has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 994.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%.
About Astrotech (Get Rating)
Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.
