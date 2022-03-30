Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.27) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OCDO. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($26.07) to GBX 1,800 ($23.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.99) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.58) to GBX 1,550 ($20.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,413.64 ($31.62).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 1,166.50 ($15.28) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £8.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,052 ($13.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,255 ($29.54). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,288.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,562.94.

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.90 ($13,034.98). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 789 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,480.

About Ocado Group (Get Rating)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.