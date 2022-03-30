Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.27) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.74% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OCDO. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($26.07) to GBX 1,800 ($23.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.99) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.58) to GBX 1,550 ($20.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,413.64 ($31.62).
Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 1,166.50 ($15.28) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £8.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,052 ($13.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,255 ($29.54). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,288.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,562.94.
About Ocado Group (Get Rating)
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
