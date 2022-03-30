StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABEO. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.83.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 139,259 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

