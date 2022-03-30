Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALIM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

ALIM opened at $5.54 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $38.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

