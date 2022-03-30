Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.97

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.97 and traded as high as $18.33. Motorcar Parts of America shares last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 82,829 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPAA shares. TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

The company has a market cap of $344.41 million, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Motorcar Parts of America ( NASDAQ:MPAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $161.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

