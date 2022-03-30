ITT Educational Services (OTCMKTS:ESINQ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ITT Educational Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESINQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. ITT Educational Services shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

About ITT Educational Services (OTCMKTS:ESINQ)

ITT Educational Services, Inc provides postsecondary degree programs in the United States. It offers master, bachelor, and associate degree programs to approximately 45,000 students; and short-term information technology and business learning solutions for career advancers and other professionals. The company's business education programs include accounting, business administration, financial services, manufacturing, marketing and advertising, and sales; and drafting and design programs consist of architectural and construction drafting, civil drafting, computer aided drafting, electrical and electronics drafting, industrial engineering technology, interior design, landscape architecture, mechanical drafting, and multimedia communications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.