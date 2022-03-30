Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 99.0% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Global by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage Global by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Heritage Global by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 459,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Heritage Global by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HGBL opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.51. Heritage Global has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

About Heritage Global (Get Rating)

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.