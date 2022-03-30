Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 770 ($10.09) and last traded at GBX 745 ($9.76). 415,851 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 186,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 740 ($9.69).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £771.57 million and a PE ratio of 5.08.
Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile (LON:EOT)
