Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 770 ($10.09) and last traded at GBX 745 ($9.76). 415,851 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 186,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 740 ($9.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £771.57 million and a PE ratio of 5.08.

Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. Secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The fund highlights are the potential for attractive tax-exempt income each month and a portfolio that seeks to maintain an average portfolio credit quality of investment grade.

