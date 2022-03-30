Short Interest in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Rises By 96.4%

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the February 28th total of 570,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLM opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. PolyMet Mining has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $354.10 million, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 0.53.

PolyMet Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:PLM Get Rating ) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

