Head-To-Head Comparison: GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) versus TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GoDaddy and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoDaddy 6.35% -805.65% 3.30% TuSimple -11,702.17% -85.13% -59.23%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GoDaddy and TuSimple, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoDaddy 0 4 5 1 2.70 TuSimple 0 2 12 0 2.86

GoDaddy presently has a consensus target price of $98.20, indicating a potential upside of 15.19%. TuSimple has a consensus target price of $48.91, indicating a potential upside of 268.89%. Given TuSimple’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than GoDaddy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GoDaddy and TuSimple’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoDaddy $3.82 billion 3.74 $242.30 million $1.43 59.62 TuSimple $6.26 million 470.56 -$732.67 million ($8.14) -1.63

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple. TuSimple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoDaddy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of GoDaddy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GoDaddy beats TuSimple on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GoDaddy Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence. In addition, the company provides presence products, such as Websites + Marketing, a do-it-yourself mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; a range of marketing tools and services designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers, and create content, as well as search engine optimization that helps customers get their websites found on search sites; and social media management services. Further, it offers business application products, such as Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and Internet-based telephony services; online store capabilities that allows customers to transact business directly on their websites; GoDaddy Payments, a payment facilitator; and point-of-sale (POS) devices, as well as software for POS. The company serves small businesses, individuals, organizations, developers, designers, and domain investors. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

TuSimple Company Profile (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

