Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.07). Anaplan reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLAN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.81.

PLAN opened at $65.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.84. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average of $52.81.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $341,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,142. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anaplan (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.