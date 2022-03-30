Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €32.00 ($35.16) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($41.76) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($40.66) price target on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renault presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.38 ($41.08).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €25.73 ($28.27) on Monday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a one year high of €100.70 ($110.66). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €30.70.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

