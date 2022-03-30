Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €100.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) received a €100.00 ($109.89) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock’s current price.

NEM has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($103.30) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($115.38) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($101.65) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €88.28 ($97.01).

NEM opened at €89.64 ($98.51) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €53.20 ($58.46) and a twelve month high of €116.15 ($127.64). The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion and a PE ratio of 78.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €91.77.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

