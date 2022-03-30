CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €87.00 by Warburg Research

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) has been given a €87.00 ($95.60) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.32% from the stock’s previous close.

COP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($85.71) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($85.71) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €79.29 ($87.13).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €55.30 ($60.77) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.66. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.65. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €44.40 ($48.79) and a 52-week high of €82.80 ($90.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.15.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

