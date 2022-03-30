Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for PHX Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $99.70 million, a PE ratio of -289.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 476.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 58,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 40,702 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 323,010 shares during the period. 46.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

