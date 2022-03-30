Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

UBSFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($76.92) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($50.22) to €43.50 ($47.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

