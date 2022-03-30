FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.