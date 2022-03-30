Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a report issued on Friday, March 25th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

EPD opened at $25.77 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

