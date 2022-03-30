Analysts Offer Predictions for Orange County Bancorp Inc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBT)

Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Orange County Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orange County Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Orange County Bancorp stock opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Orange County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

