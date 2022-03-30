Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) Shares Down 13.5%

Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.61 and last traded at $30.61. Approximately 1,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91.

About Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF)

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

