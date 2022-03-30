Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $28.06. Approximately 398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 59.43% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

