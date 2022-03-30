Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.10 and last traded at $45.88. Approximately 2,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 8,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Finward Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $159.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.07.

Finward Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:FNWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 22.80%. Analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,404,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

