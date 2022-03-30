Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW – Get Rating) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.22 and last traded at $22.22. Approximately 24,548 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 534% from the average daily volume of 3,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 25.01% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

