Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Land Securities Group stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $11.08.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

