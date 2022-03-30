VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Up 68.8% in March

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 127,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

