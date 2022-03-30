VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Up 68.8% in March

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.71.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.