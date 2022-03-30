Barclays Cuts Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Price Target to €76.00

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from €115.90 ($127.36) to €76.00 ($83.52) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PROSY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prosus in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prosus from €122.00 ($134.07) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Prosus from €47.00 ($51.65) to €45.40 ($49.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Prosus from €137.00 ($150.55) to €128.00 ($140.66) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Investec cut Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.85.

OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $11.28 on Monday. Prosus has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $23.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

