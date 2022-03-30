Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the February 28th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:XBIO opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $14.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 277,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

