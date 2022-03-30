Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Short Interest Update

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zovio by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 68,226 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zovio by 2.7% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,511,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 65,922 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Zovio during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zovio by 228.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 73,363 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zovio by 1,292.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares during the period. 52.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVO opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.12. Zovio has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zovio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

About Zovio (Get Rating)

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

