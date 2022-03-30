$958.22 Million in Sales Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:STGet Rating) to post $958.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $965.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $954.20 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $942.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:STGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ST. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,615,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,725,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $259,108,000 after buying an additional 926,093 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after buying an additional 730,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,016,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ST opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

