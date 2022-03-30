Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ESVIF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.30.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $2.62 on Monday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69.
Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
