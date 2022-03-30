KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KDDI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of KDDIY opened at $16.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. KDDI has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97.
About KDDI
KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.
