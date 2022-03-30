Insider Buying: Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Insider Purchases 11,301 Shares of Stock

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating) insider Joe Hudson purchased 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £226.02 ($296.07).

LON IBST opened at GBX 180 ($2.36) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07. Ibstock plc has a 52-week low of GBX 149.63 ($1.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 241.60 ($3.16). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 183.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 196.06. The firm has a market cap of £737.34 million and a P/E ratio of 23.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $2.50. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on IBST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 228 ($2.99) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 232 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ibstock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 244.17 ($3.20).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

