Insider Buying: Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Insider Purchases 11,301 Shares of Stock

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating) insider Joe Hudson purchased 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £226.02 ($296.07).
LON IBST opened at GBX 180 ($2.36) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07. Ibstock plc has a 52-week low of GBX 149.63 ($1.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 241.60 ($3.16). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 183.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 196.06. The firm has a market cap of £737.34 million and a P/E ratio of 23.38.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $2.50. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.21%.
About Ibstock (Get Rating)
Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.
