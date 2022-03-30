Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.44 Million

Analysts predict that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) will announce $210.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Traeger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $211.50 million and the lowest is $208.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year sales of $821.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $844.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $982.76 million, with estimates ranging from $873.00 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Traeger had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

COOK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Traeger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Traeger in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Traeger by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after acquiring an additional 160,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Traeger by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Traeger by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 608,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 106,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 4th quarter worth $697,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COOK stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Traeger has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

