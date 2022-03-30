Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $54.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sleep Number traded as low as $53.03 and last traded at $54.07, with a volume of 5276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.43.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

