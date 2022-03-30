BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$136.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$136.36.

Get BRP alerts:

DOO opened at C$102.50 on Monday. BRP has a 12 month low of C$73.74 and a 12 month high of C$129.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$93.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.06.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.