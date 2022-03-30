Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at CIBC

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

VGCX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

TSE:VGCX opened at 16.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 15.96 and its 200 day moving average is 16.01. Victoria Gold has a fifty-two week low of 12.25 and a fifty-two week high of 22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

