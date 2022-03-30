M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.71. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.84 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.47.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $182.03 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.09 and its 200-day moving average is $162.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 696.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

