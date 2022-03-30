MAV Beauty Brands Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MAV Beauty Brands in a report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MAV Beauty Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

MAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

TSE:MAV opened at C$0.95 on Monday. MAV Beauty Brands has a twelve month low of C$0.68 and a twelve month high of C$5.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$37.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

