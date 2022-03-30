BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) PT Lowered to C$10.50

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
BBTVF opened at $2.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. BBTV has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64.
About BBTV
