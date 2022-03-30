American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

American Electric Power stock opened at $98.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.26. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $98.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 123,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

