Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Aspira Women’s Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). William Blair also issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 464.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of AWH stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $123.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

