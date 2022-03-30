Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Lifted by Analyst

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.54 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CPE. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

CPE opened at $60.93 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.73.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 878,838 shares of company stock valued at $52,523,904 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.