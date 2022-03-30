Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

TENX stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.04. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 178,455 shares during the period. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenax Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.