Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 26th.
TENX stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.04. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.47.
About Tenax Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
