Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

TRIB stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.55. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 48.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 40.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.