Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 131,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 158,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

