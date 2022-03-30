$180.21 Million in Sales Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) will announce $180.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.64 million and the lowest is $180.00 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $173.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $771.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $765.70 million to $780.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $859.15 million, with estimates ranging from $820.56 million to $905.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.17.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $98.10 on Wednesday. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 26.87%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $88,808.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $224,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,515. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Power Integrations by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,621,000 after acquiring an additional 158,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Power Integrations by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,108,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,818,000 after acquiring an additional 197,909 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Power Integrations by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after acquiring an additional 187,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,998,000 after acquiring an additional 28,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Power Integrations by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,610,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power Integrations (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.