Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FVIVU) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FVIVU – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.85. 549 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.